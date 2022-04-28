Naib Tehsildars given charge of sub-registrar in Punjab

LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar has disclosed that it has been decided to give charge of sub-registrar to Naib Tehsildars across the province and to start registries at Qanoongoi level while in Lahore District, a one-week target has been set for launching registries in 28 Qanoongoi and its scope would be increased to 35 to facilitate the general public in revenue service.

He said this while presiding over a review meeting of people-friendly and revolutionary initiatives of the Board of Revenue in the Committee Room of DC Office Lahore. Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattha, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tauqeer Ilyas Cheema, assistant commissioners and revenue officers attended the meeting.

Babar Hayat Tarar said that 2,000 Patwaris with computer skills were being recruited; 471 Patwaris would be recruited in Lahore District which would improve the revenue service delivery. He said that 60 rural revenue centres in Lahore District while 8,000 were functioning in the province. This would strengthen the government writ and the government administration and would help in establishing a high standard of good governance at the people’s doorstep. Babar Hayat Tarar said that with the digitisation of Roznamchas and digital Girdavari having all the details from cultivation of crops had been computerised which would not only protect the food security but also provide important data for planning according to future needs. He said that the revenue court management system was helping in handling revenue cases and the data of digital Masavi was being uploaded to the Survey of Pakistan and all this digitised land record would be available on one click.

The meeting also reviewed the issues of one window registration and mutations and it was informed that 6,569 documents were registered here in City from January to March this year and 6,569 mutations were approved.

The meeting was informed that all the 788 applications received through Revenue Awami Khidmat in City from January to April this year were disposed of. It was further informed that there were 121,992 kanals of government lands in Lahore District, out of which, 7,211 kanals had been retrieved from illegal occupants. Babar Hayat Tarar also reviewed the revenue receipts of agricultural income tax, abyana, stamp duty and other government dues. The meeting was informed that 1,735 stamp vendors connected to e-stamp in Lahore District were actively providing services and during the current financial year Rs2.6 million had been collected for renewal of fee of stamp vendors. The meeting was informed that 160 brick-kilns in Lahore District had been shifted to eco-friendly Zig Zag technology thus helping to minimise population.

He said that the Board of Revenue had achieved the goal of digitisation and facilitated the delivery of government services to the common man and implementation of rural revenue centres, revenue court management system as well as retrieval of state land worth over Rs485 billion from land mafia and so far 192,000 acres of state land had been retrieved while e-stamping and issuance of white paper had saved crores of rupees, he concluded.