CS unhappy over sugar sale at higher rate

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Wednesday expressed his displeasure over the sale of sugar at more than Rs70 per kg in Ramazan bazaars of some districts and sought a detailed report from the divisional commissioners.

Chairing a video-link meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the civil secretariat, the chief secretary said clear instructions had been issued to ensure availability of sugar at Rs70 per kg in Ramazan bazaars but some officers did not show responsibility in compliance.

He warned that implementation of the directions be ensured in all cases as no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. The chief secretary said that the deputy commissioners should go to the field to monitor the situation, adding that the sale of sugar in the Ramazan bazaars at more than Rs70 per kg is not acceptable.

He said that administrative officers must dynamically perform their duties to provide relief to people. Asking the officers to tighten the measures against smuggling, the chief secretary feared that the smuggling of wheat, flour, and fertilizer may take place during Eid days.

He also issued instructions for action against diesel hoarders across the province. The secretaries of different departments including agriculture, industries, food, cane commissioner Punjab and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through a video link.

milk adulteration: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has carried out a province-wide operation to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration here on Wednesday. According to details, the dairy safety teams inspected 20 dairy farms in Lahore division, 26 in Faisalabad, 32 in Multan, 11 in Rawalpindi, 16 in Gujranwala and 24 each in Sargodha and Sahiwal.

PFA watchdogs have served warning notices for improvement to 115 dairy farms, stopped the production of 16 units and imposed hefty fines on 28 others. Apart from that, DSTs have disposed of 2,860 litres of adulterated milk.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that PFA discarded thousands of litres of milk on the spot after finding contamination of polluted water and chemicals in the milk. He said PFA has been using fully equipped milk mobile testing labs (MMTLs) with lactoscan milk analyser machines to get the quick results of milk samples.

He further said that the use of adulterated milk causes stomach-related complications and diarrhea. “PFA is strictly monitoring the milk carrier vehicles, milk shops and dairy farms to ensure the availability of adulteration-free milk in Punjab,” he said.

Jadoon said that PFA would not compromise on the food quality and strict action will be taken against counterfeiters and adulterators across the province.