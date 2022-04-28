Ashfaq group appeal about bank accounts dismissed: NC

KARACHI: FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee on Wednesday said that the Lahore High Court has dismissed the Ashfaq group’s appeal against the NC concerning bank accounts.
The NC said that after the civil court had restrained the Ashfaq group from using the PFF bank accounts, the group filed an appeal in the sessions court which was rejected. The Ashfaq group then appealed in the LHC and there too it faced rejection.
“Pakistan’s hopes of ending the suspension have been brightened, but the control of PFF bank accounts also needs to be restored to NC,” the NC said.
NC chairman Haroon Malik has said that he will continue his efforts for the early resumption of domestic and international football activities.
Earlier, the plaintiff and NC member Shahid Niaz Khokhar requested the court to hear this case of national interest on a daily basis which was accepted by the honourable court. The hearing on a daily basis will begin from Thursday (today).
