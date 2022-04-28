Top seed Momota suffers shock early exit from Asia Championships

MANILA: Two-time world champion Kento Momota suffered a shock first-round defeat at the Asia Championships on Wednesday as his poor run of form hit a new low.

Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, ranked 52nd in the world, lost the first game but stormed back to stun the Japanese top seed 17-21, 21-17, 21-7 in just over an hour in Manila.

In the women’s singles, top seed and Momota’s fellow Japanese Akane Yamaguchi had no such trouble with a 21-15, 21-9 demolition of India’s Aakarshi Kashyap in just 26 minutes.

The 27-year-old Momota, a former world number one but now ranked second behind Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, said: “I couldn’t cope with the wind and heat at the venue today.

“It wasn’t about my opponent, I think my performance wasn’t good at all.

“I hope to find out what I did wrong and what I need to reflect on so that I can prepare for next time.”

Momota has failed to rediscover his scintillating top form after being badly injured in a career-threatening car crash in January 2020.