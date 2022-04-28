Liverpool face fixture crunch in Premier League title bid

LONDON: Title-chasing Liverpool will play two Premier League games in the final week of the campaign after their match against Southampton was rescheduled due to their participation in the FA Cup final.
Jurgen Klopp’s men will travel to the south coast for their penultimate fixture of the league season on Tuesday, May 17, three days after their date at Wembley with Chelsea.
Quadruple-chasing Liverpool, who already have the League Cup in their trophy cabinet, are going head to head with reigning champions Manchester City for the title.
They are one point behind Pep Guardiola’s City with five games remaining for both teams.
City’s trip to Wolves, which was postponed due to their FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool, has been scheduled for May 11.
Guardiola’s men face a tough trip to West Ham on May 15 and conclude their season a week later at home to Aston Villa, while Liverpool host Wolves on the final day.
Liverpool and City could also meet in the final of the Champions League if both win their semi-final ties.
KARACHI: FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee on Wednesday said that the Lahore High Court has dismissed the Ashfaq...
KARACHI: Total Energy forced their way into the final of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament...
MANCHESTER: “We have to do a magical thing,” said Karim Benzema after Real Madrid performed another Houdini act in...
PARIS: The subject of some derision when it was introduced at the start of this season, the new Europa Conference...
PARIS: Women’s tennis world number one Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Madrid Open due to begin on Thursday ...
MANILA: Two-time world champion Kento Momota suffered a shock first-round defeat at the Asia Championships on...
Comments