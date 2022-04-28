Prosecutors make arrest in PSG women’s team assault case

VERSAILLES, France: The prosecutor’s office in Versailles confirmed on Wednesday that a suspect in the assault on Paris Saint-Germain player Kheira Hamraoui has been taken into custody.
A source close to the investigation told AFP that the suspect was “known to the police” and was a “friend” of Aminata Diallo, Hamraoui’s team-mate.
He “would have played a role in the assault”, said the source.
On November 4, Hamraoui was assaulted with iron bars by two men, in front of Diallo.
The two players were competing for the same spot in the PSG midfield. Both are France internationals.
“We are not aware of any friend of Aminata Diallo having been placed in custody,” her lawyer, Mourad Battikh, told AFP.
“Aminata Diallo, more than anyone else, wants the light and the truth to be found in this case.”
KARACHI: FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee on Wednesday said that the Lahore High Court has dismissed the Ashfaq...
KARACHI: Total Energy forced their way into the final of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament...
MANCHESTER: “We have to do a magical thing,” said Karim Benzema after Real Madrid performed another Houdini act in...
PARIS: The subject of some derision when it was introduced at the start of this season, the new Europa Conference...
PARIS: Women’s tennis world number one Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Madrid Open due to begin on Thursday ...
MANILA: Two-time world champion Kento Momota suffered a shock first-round defeat at the Asia Championships on...
Comments