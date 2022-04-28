 
Thursday April 28, 2022
IPC secretary transferred to IT ministry

By Our Correspondent
April 28, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary Mohsin Mushtaq has been transferred to Ministry of Information Technology.

He has relinquished his charge at the IPC ministry to join the new position with Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque.

Mohsin Mushtaq has been considered one of the leading bureaucrats whose contributions to the IPC ministry would be remembered for a long time.

