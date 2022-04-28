IPC secretary transferred to IT ministry

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary Mohsin Mushtaq has been transferred to Ministry of Information Technology.
He has relinquished his charge at the IPC ministry to join the new position with Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque.
Mohsin Mushtaq has been considered one of the leading bureaucrats whose contributions to the IPC ministry would be remembered for a long time.
KARACHI: FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee on Wednesday said that the Lahore High Court has dismissed the Ashfaq...
KARACHI: Total Energy forced their way into the final of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament...
MANCHESTER: “We have to do a magical thing,” said Karim Benzema after Real Madrid performed another Houdini act in...
PARIS: The subject of some derision when it was introduced at the start of this season, the new Europa Conference...
PARIS: Women’s tennis world number one Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Madrid Open due to begin on Thursday ...
MANILA: Two-time world champion Kento Momota suffered a shock first-round defeat at the Asia Championships on...
Comments