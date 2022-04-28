Ministry-POA relations return to normalcy

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has agreed to make joint efforts to uplift sports standard and coordinate in the most effective way to organise the forthcoming 14th edition of the South Asian Games in a befitting manner.

The decision to join hands was reached following POA Secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood’s briefing with IPC Minister Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari at his office Wednesday.

“Our prime objective should be to develop sports by joining hands and to make the best use of the given opportunities to hold the 14th South Asian Games in a successful manner. As a minister, I am not concerned as to who is holding the office for how many years as long as he follows the constitution under which the body is working. All the sports stakeholders in the country should work in close coordination as our main goal is to uplift the sports structure and plight of the athletes to a level where they can earn laurels for the country,” the minister said in an exclusive talk with ‘The News’.

Mazari added that every problem could be resolved through discussion.

“I have told the POA secretary that the ministry would feel no hesitation in accepting Olympic Committee’s suggestions if these are for the uplift of games in the country and would expect the POA to do the same.”

Earlier, the POA secretary gave a detailed briefing to the minister on the working, mandate, and contribution of the Olympic Committee.

“In around 45 minutes, I briefed the minister on the POA’s formation, electoral college, working coordination with the stakeholders and obligation of International Olympic Committee (IOC). I am really thankful to the minister for listening me patiently and showing his full support for the promotion of sports in the country,” the POA secretary told ‘The News’.

Khalid added that the matter of the 14th SA Games was also discussed.

“I briefed the minister on what had gone wrong during the past three years that resulted in unnecessary delay in preparation for the Games. All the relevant issues regarding hosting of the Games in a befitting manner were discussed in the meeting.”

The POA is planning another meeting with the minister once association’s president Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan returns from abroad.

Meanwhile, in an official handout, the ministry said that the POA secretary apprised the federal minister of their organogram, operations, budget and future activities.

“Major portion of the briefing revolved around planning and arrangement status of upcoming South Asian Games including finalisation of the host cities, details of the coordination committee, budget estimations and training of Pakistani Athletes and their camps being organised by PSB in Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad and other venues.”

The minister said that we should keep Pakistan as our foremost priority and emphasized conducive and harmonious working relations among all the stakeholders to make the SAG event a memorable one.