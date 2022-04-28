Pakistan to host inaugural Seniors Over-40 World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan have earned the right to host the inaugural Over-40 World Cup next year, a top official of the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) said on Wednesday.

Fawad Ijaz Khan, Chairman PVCA told ‘The News’ that 12 nations including hosts Pakistan will feature in the first ever Cricket World Cup for Over-40 players to be held from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

The entire tournament will take place across six venues in Karachi and is expected to see in action some of the big names of international cricket.

“This is by far the biggest tournament we have ever hosted,” Fawad told ‘The News’.

He said that a total of 14 nations, who are members of the World Seniors/Veterans Cricket Body, were keen to take part in the tournament but due to a variety of reason the event only 12 of them will be competing in the World Cup. “We will have the best 12 teams in the inaugural edition,” he said.

According to Fawad, hosts Pakistan will be joined in the World Cup by old rivals India, Australia, England, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Canada, USA, Zimbabwe, Wales, UAE and Namibia.

“It is going to be a major event and we will take all steps to make sure that we host it successfully,” said Fawad, himself an avid cricketer.

“We have a number of leading cricketers who would be eligible to compete in the World Cup. We are hoping that top players like Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez will play for Pakistan. We are going to field a very strong team and will be the favourites to win the World Cup,” he added.

A World Cup for Over-40 players is a new idea and according to Fawad it will enable fans to watch in action leading players who are either in the twilight of their international careers or had just recently retired.

The Veterans World Cup for Over-50 players was launched in Sydney in 2018. Its second edition was scheduled to be held in Cape Town in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. It will not take place next year.

The Over-40 World Cup will have matches played over 45 overs. Fawad said that several of the World Cup matches will be day-night games.