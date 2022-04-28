Broken promises

Before coming to power, Imran Khan promised affordable housing, jobs and good living standards to the people of Pakistan. However, he miserably failed to deliver on his promises and seemed busy lashing out at the previous governments for bad governance. The reasons for his failure are that he adopted an authoritarian model of government and did not engage with the opposition. He had no competent team, and his economic policy was dubious as well.
Imran Khan is now trying to mobilize people and arguing that the US is behind his ouster. His politics is not going to benefit him at all.
Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro
Larkana
