Gas crisis

Residents of the Soldier Bazaar area in Karachi have been facing a gas shortage for the last three to four months, but the relevant authorities have turned a blind eye to their problems. Several complaints have been registered with the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) but to no avail. The company’s silence is criminal. During the month of Ramazan, this problem has further exacerbated. Gas disappears before iftar, making it difficult for the residents to prepare meals. In order to deal with this situation, many residents have bought gas cylinders, spending close to Rs7,000 to refill these cylinders.

Who is responsible for this gas loadshedding? The authorities should ensure the uninterrupted supply of gas in all areas of Karachi. Otherwise, they have no right to send hefty bills every month.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi