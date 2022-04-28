The PTI’s ‘dharna’ (sit-in) call in Islamabad seems to be a futile exercise. It will be a waste of people’s time and money. The party was in power for almost four years. Had it performed well, its ouster would not have been possible. The PTI needs to wait until the upcoming elections in 2023 and play the role of opposition as per the constitution of Pakistan. A strong opposition is a must for running a strong democracy.
The PTI needs to revisit the factors responsible for the dismissal of its govt. It is quite clear that all their pre-poll tall claims proved to be hollow.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
