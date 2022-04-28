This refers to the news report, ‘LHC directs Punjab governor to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz by tomorrow’ (April 27). The Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision seems an attempt to counter the delaying tactics of some state officials.
It is disgraceful that Punjab, which hosts more than half of the total Pakistani population, has been without a functioning government for weeks now. Instead of safeguarding the interest of the country and the nation, state officials acted as party workers and delayed the formation of a government in Punjab on various pretexts which remind us of the attempts made to defeat the ‘no-confidence motion’ a few weeks back. It is shameful that the highest state officials have to be told by the courts to perform their basic duties.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
