Dharna politics

The reality of the ‘letter’ has been officially confirmed. Everyone knows that this letter is a bizarre excuse planned by the PTI. Even though the former PM talks about Pakistan, he does not accept rule of law or respect the constitution and the judiciary or realize that his indifference to national issues pushed people towards miseries and hardships. One remembers the importance he assigned to the National Assembly where no meaningful business was discussed while the government relied on presidential acts.

For the sake of our country, Imran Khan should accept his defeat and realize that this defeat is a result of his poor performance and misgovernance. It is true that the judiciary will never allow dangerous attempts to the country’s stability. The country cannot afford any chaos and troubles which have the potential to derail prosperity.

Naved Zubairi

Karachi