The people of Pakistan have been facing an alarming increase in power loadshedding since the start of Ramazan. Many areas remain out of power during sehri and iftar. One believes that people should be informed about the schedule of loadshedding so that they can plan their day accordingly.

According to some news reports, fuel shortages are the main reason for the shortfall of electricity. Frequent power outages not only halt people’s daily activities but also disrupt the day-to-day operations of education institutions. The country is currently witnessing an extreme heatwave. Power outages in the scorching summer can even lead to certain health problems. The government should take effective steps to resolve this issue at the earliest.

Fatima Jamil

Okara