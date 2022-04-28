This polarized country

Pakistan is experiencing a unique magnitude of political crises. Political polarities are rising, and they have reached a stage where there seems almost no scope for compromise through dialogue.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, other than when it suits him and his party, has always given priority to a confrontational style of politics rather than normal parliamentary democracy. Because of repeatedly and unabashedly displaying a personal degree of hatred for the previous opposition, he has produced a profoundly split society, and this fact has expectedly started to hit home.

Last week, a rally outside Imran Khan’s ex-wife’s house in London was organised by the PML-N to deliberately target her children. Her house address was posted on web adverts, which is a very condemnable act. But similar rallies and demonstrations that have at times escalated to violent confrontations have been observed outside the property of Mian Nawaz Sharif’s London residence through the past few years, planned and led by the PTI’s UK branch.

The way political groups disseminate the hatred has made politics volatile and political polarities high. The PTI and the PML-N are both instigating political polarities. For instance, Abid Sher Ali planned the demonstration against Jemima Khan and her children and has been in self-exile in London for over two years. He was himself the subject of vulgar abuse by a PTI worker at a restaurant last year when the former was dining with his family. It has become a norm to tarnish the other side more. Consequently, a variety of narratives are competing in public spaces, to portray the other side as the most corrupt and evil. It is a domestic battle – both parties following a 'with us or against us' policy. This has in turn polarized a people sandwiched between the dirty politics of the Sharifs, Bhuttos, and Insafians.

The rising polarities are also because the Imran-led administration failed to stabilize democratic institutions and tackle significant governance issues in the provinces. It even restricted the PTI’s party members, leading to disunity within the party. As PM. Imran Khan paid little attention to parliament and under his administration, the federal government relied on ordinances instead of legislation.

The trouble with discussing political opposites is that it is impossible to avoid making them into absolutes, and this is even more so when we are dealing with constantly changing movements and definitions. It has to be noted that the decisions of political parties have a significant influence on a nation and its destiny. Therefore, these decisions and their polarizing effect cannot be avoided.

At this moment, politics in the country is rather heated up, with Imran Khan trying to pressurize the government by using people power, whereas the PML-N is publicly criticizing Khan and his governance practices. This is a hotpot that can boil over if things are not managed. People are seriously off each other from opposite viewpoints, families are fighting, people are selling their limited resources to fund PTI accounts whereas many are also active in favour of the new Sharif government.

The constitution must be the guiding principle in setting the rules of the game to address the rising political polarization and improve democratic governance in Pakistan. But after Khan’s ouster, PTI supporters are even undermining the credibility of the constitution and decisions made under its mandate previously. Sure, the constitution is just a piece of paper, but it is the piece of paper that guides how the country’s administration works. Undermining it, changing it and criticizing it is a major weakness of the system of democracy in Pakistan. And this, in turn, paves the way for more polarization.

On one side there is a group celebrating Imran Khans ouster because it is constitutionally correct. On the other side, there is a group citing all the previous examples of the constitution being manipulated. With the ouster, we also noticed that the military’s role was criticized in politics. But to be honest, even if it were to be removed, Pakistan’s administrative structures have become so weak that democratic governance cannot be improved without major reforms, or perhaps, transformation.

There will be no end to nasty, insulting, and at times violent demonstrations of hate against political opponents until both sides agree to define some limits that are not supposed to be crossed. Unfortunately, such calm, rational and mature approach is quite improbable since politics in Pakistan has, over the past five-odd years, boiled down to whose side can go lowest, leading to families and children being drawn into the mix. The unfortunate truth is that whichever side blinks first, calling off its protests and social media trolls, will be the loser. This is the new reality of conversation in a country where politeness and fundamental decency have no place now.

The writer is an MS research candidate at the Center for International Peace and Stability, NUST.