Call for dialogue on economy

LAHORE: Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has launched a national dialogue with economists, investors, industrialists, businessmen, and intellectuals to formulate a common strategy in view of deteriorating economic situation in the country, it said on Wednesday.

The business forum said the dialogue titled ‘Let’s Talk’ was aimed at formulating a comprehensive and workable policy in light of views of all concerned stakeholder. It would contribute to lifting the country out of its current economic quagmire and put it on path to development and prosperity, PBF added.

Speaking on the occasion, PBF president Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer said the policy would be termed as ‘Meesaq e Muaeeshat’. The government would be urged to consider recommendations while formulating official economic policy for effectively tackling the issues faced by the country, they added.

Tanveer said fulfilling the dream of national economic sovereignty was a common responsibility of all. “International agencies have forecasted Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) in FY22 more than 5 percent of Gross domestic product (GDP),” he shared. He added that the trade deficit had exceeded to $35.4 billion in nine months from July to March. “In such circumstances, there is a need for economic experts across the country to hold a national dialogue on this important issue.”