 
close
Thursday April 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Business

Bank holidays for Eid ul Fitr

By Our Correspondent
April 28, 2022

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday announced closure of four days on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

As a result, all banks in the country will remain closed from May 2 (Tuesday) to May 5 (Thursday).

Comments