MCB Bank net profit surges 31pc to Rs8.914bn

KARACHI: MCB Bank Limited net profit increased 31 percent to Rs8.914 billion translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs7.52 during the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, a bourse filing said on Wednesday.

The bank earned Rs6.790 billion with EPS of Rs5.73 during the same quarter last year.

An interim cash dividend of Rs5/share was announced by the bank for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

On the back of strong volumetric growth in current account, net interest income for the quarter under review increased by 19 percent over the corresponding period last year. Working on a well-defined strategy, the average current deposits of the bank registered a growth of Rs71.3 billion (+14 percent), when mapped against the corresponding period last year, a statement said.

Non-markup income registered a growth of 20 percent and aggregated to Rs5.72 billion against Rs4.75 billion in the corresponding period last year. The growth was mainly attributable to rise in foreign exchange and dividend income by 94 percent and 81 percent respectively; on the back of prudent positioning of foreign exchange assets and liabilities amidst comparatively favourable swap curves and resurging economic activity within the country.

The bank continues to prudently manage its operating expenses with a moderate increase of 9 percent, despite sustained inflationary pressures amid currency devaluation and rising commodity prices, higher compliance related regulatory charges, expansion in branch outreach and regular performance and merit adjustments of the human capital. Thus, the cost to income ratio of the bank significantly improved to 39.90 percent from 43.50 percent reported in the same period last year.

On the provision front, disposal of equity scrips resulted in a net reversal of Rs187 million recognised during the period under review, while proactive monitoring and recovery efforts led to a reversal of Rs616 million in provision against advances.

Non-performing loan base of the bank was reported at Rs51.34 billion. The bank has not taken FSV benefit in calculation of specific provision against its non-performing loans base. The coverage and infection ratios were reported at 87.91 percent and 8.14 percent, respectively.

Home remittance inflows were $823 million to further consolidate the bank’s position as an active participant in SBP’s cause for improving flow of remittances into the country through banking channels. The inflow by MCB till March 31, 2022 under the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative stood at $282 million. Under “Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar” initiative it disbursed 841 loans of Rs3.4 billion till March 31.

Soneri Bank profit declines 31pc

Soneri Bank consolidated net profit declined 31 percent to Rs543.529 million with EPS of Re0.492 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, a bourse filing said.

The bank earned Rs781.910 million with EPS of Re0.709 during the same quarter last year. Soneri Bank did not announce any dividend for the period under review.

Net interest income for the quarter improved to Rs2.879 billion, growing by 5.84 percent against Rs2.720 billion reported for the same period last year. Non-interest income for the period was reported at Rs841 million as against Rs961 million for Q1 in 2021.

Growth in expenses was restricted at 10.41 percent, with non-markup expenses reported at Rs2.791 billion for the current quarter.

Net investments witnessed a volumetric increase of Rs33,642 million or 10.27 percent from the year-end balance of Rs327,425 million, ending at Rs361,067 million by March 31, 2022.

Faysal Bank posts Rs2.133bn Q1 profit

Faysal Bank net profit inched up 1 percent to Rs2.133 billion with EPS of Rs1.41 during the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, a bourse filing said.

The bank earned Rs2.103 translating into EPS of Rs1.39 during the same quarter last calendar year, a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange said. The bank did not announce any cash dividend.

Net interest-income of the bank increased 32 percent to Rs7.182 billion in Q1 up from Rs5.439 billion in Q1 2021.

Total income of the bank increased 22 percent to Rs9.321 billion up from Rs7.665 earned by the bank in the same quarter last year. This was on account of fee, commission and dividend income.

FFC profit jumps up 43pc

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited net profit jumped up 43 percent to Rs8.595 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, translating into EPS of Rs6.76, a bourse filing said.

FFC earned Rs6.008 billion with EPS of Rs4.72 in the same quarter last year. The company announced an interim cash dividend of Rs3.7/share ie 37 percent.

Company turnover was up 27 percent to Rs28.526 billion compared to Rs22.519 billion in the same quarter last year. Cost of sales climbed up 34 percent to Rs18.356 billion in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as compared to Rs13.703 billion in the same quarter last year.

Thus, gross profit clocked in at Rs10.170 billion, up 15 percent from Rs8.815 billion in the same quarter last year.

Other income of the fertiliser company also increased a whopping 112 percent to Rs2.368 billion from Rs1.119 billion in the same period last year.

ICI Pakistan profit rises 12pc

ICI Pakistan Limited net profit increased 12 percent to Rs2.122 billion during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, translating into EPS of Rs21.79.

The company earned Rs1.898 billion with EPS of Rs21.4 during the same quarter last year. ICI did not announce any cash dividend.

During the nine-month period ended March 31, 2022, ICI posted net profit of Rs8.167 billion, up 87 percent from Rs4.362 posted in the same period last year.

The company said this performance was achieved through improved efficiencies across all the businesses, recovering consumer demand, acquisition of an additional shareholding in NutriCo Pakistan (now merged with and into NutriCo

Morinaga), allowing for consolidation of results, and a one-off net positive impact resulting from the remeasurement of the previously held equity interest of NutriCo Pakistan.

EPS attributable to the owners of the holding company for the nine-month period under review stood at Rs84.48, up 69 percent than the same period last year.

On a consolidated basis (including the results of the company’s subsidiaries: ICI Pakistan PowerGen Limited, NutriCo Morinaga (Private) Limited, net turnover for the nine-month period under review rose by 51 percent to Rs72.521 billion, compared to the same period last year.

Consolidated operating result clocked in at Rs10.252 billion, up 58 percent compared to the same period last year.