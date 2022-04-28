SECP publishes concept note on asset fractionalisation

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Wednesday published a concept note on asset fractionalisation and opened it for public comments to make high value illiquid assets accessible to smaller investors.

SECP said the aim of exploring the potential of asset fractionalisation in Pakistan was to create new investment vehicles and ensure availability of a broader range of investment options.

It would also create liquidate illiquid asset pools and work towards higher compliance with international best practices, leading to an equitable and accessible capital market, the regulator added.

Asset Fractionalisation is the bifurcation of a high value asset into smaller denominations. The process turns a high value asset into affordable investment opportunities for smaller investors. As a result, it allows smaller investors to reap benefits of such high value illiquid asset class.

For making the democratised benefits of this process more transparent, the process is proposed to be based on distributed ledger technology.

Asset fractionalisation of real assets is gaining global momentum and the concept is being introduced to assess the sustainability of a new investment avenue for small investors. Countries like USA, Malaysia, Singapore, and UAE have embedded fractionalisation to improve financial inclusion and to cater to the needs of small investors. SECP said it had published the concept note to explore the potential of asset fractionalisation in context of Pakistan. The regulator is also testing the business model in sandbox testing environment. The concept note is open for public comments that can be accessed at SECP’s website.