Stocks slip on monetary tightening scares

Stocks on Wednesday drifted down into the red territory as investors are bracing for more monetary tightening amid widening fiscal deficit, traders said on Wednesday.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)’s benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index lost 284 points to close at 45,533 points.

Arif Habib Limited said it was a range-bound secession and the index remained volatile throughout the day as the central bank is expected to raise the policy rate after KIBOR reached 13-year high.

On the contrary, the refinery sector rallied on rumors that refinery policy was likely to be approved, the brokerage said.

It added that profit-selling broke out across the board in the last hour, which brought the index down.

On the other hand, mainboard activity remained dull but 3rd tier stocks posted heavy volumes, the report said.

Sectors that dragged the index down included Fertiliser (-106.8 points), Technology (-61.7 points), Cement (-39.5 points), and Chemicals (-34.8 points).

Volumes increased from 210.2 million shares to 223.8 million shares (+6.5 percent). Average traded value decreased 10.3 percent to reach $30.1 million as against $33.6 million.

Stocks that contributed significantly to the volume were CNERGY, PRL, GTECH, PAEL, and TELE.

Ahsan Mehanti, analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said stocks fell sharply lower as investors weighed global equity sell-off and dismal fiscal deficit data.

KIBOR surging to near 14.1 percent, falling global crude oil prices, and uncertainty over IMF bailout programme let the bears take over, Mehanti stated.

JS Research in its market wrap said that correction continued on Wednesday as investors booked gains in FFC after it declared a dividend of Rs3.7 per share and earnings of Rs4.9 per share for the quarter.

Major index draggers included FFC, EFERT, ENGRO, EPCL, and UBL.

“We recommend investors to avail the ongoing correction as a buying opportunity with focus on Value stocks,” JS report suggested.

Topline Securities said equities had a mixed day as the market initially opened in the green zone.

During the trading hours it made an intraday high at 45,958 (up 141 points or 0.31 percent) and intraday low at 45,481 (down 335 points or 0.73 percent), it added.

Fertilizer, tech, chemical, and power stocks weighed on the index, while some buying activity was seen in the CNERGY, HMB, & BAHL, as they added 52 points collectively.

CNERGY was the volume leader of the day with the trading of almost 63.7 million shares in it.

Abbasi Research expects the national CPI inflation (NCPI) for April 2022 to stand at 12.93 percent YoY (1.2 percent MoM) as compared to 12.73 percent YoY (1 percent MoM) in last month. Furthermore, urban CPI inflation (UCPI) (60 percent of NCPI) and rural CPI inflation (RCPI) (40 percent of NCPI) are expected to increase by 11.9 percent YoY (1.3 percent MoM) and 14.5 percent YoY (1.1 percent MoM) respectively as compared to 11.9 percent YoY (0.7 percent MoM) and 13.9 percent YoY (1.6 percent MoM) respectively in last month.

The surge in NCPI is caused mainly due to the increase in the food index which inflated by around 14.54 percent YoY during April 2022, the brokerage said.