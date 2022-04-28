Rupee inches up

KARACHI: The rupee ticked up on Wednesday holding ground on the bank of improvement in supply of the greenback in the market and ease of dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The local unit closed the day at 185.45 to a dollar in the interbank market, compared with Tuesday’s close of 185.62.

Dealers said the rupee posted more gains on normal dollar demand from importers for payments and improvement in supply of the greenback in the market.

“Today, we saw inflows slightly exceeding demand on the back of dollar selling by exporters,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

“Exporters are bringing foreign currency to the market as they expect the rupee will appreciate further after resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme,” he added.

Eid-related remittances also helped gain the rupee value against the dollar. Overseas Pakistanis usually sent more remittance during the occasion of Ramazan and ahead of Eid.

The remittances from abroad hit the highest level for a single month in March, increasing 28.3 percent month-on-month.

According to analysts, the rupee is expected to stabilise going forward with resumption of the IMF programme, and roll over from China and other expected dollar inflow.