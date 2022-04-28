PCJCCI condemns attack on Chinese

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Wednesday expressed its strong condemnation of the attack that killed three of Chinese citizen in Karachi.

Three Chinese tutors and a Pakistani driver were killed in a suicide bombing near Karachi University's Confucius Institute on Tuesday.

The incident poses a key challenge for a government freshly-installed after weeks of political turmoil. President PCJCCI Wang Zihai said the culprits should be punished for the heart rending act.

Senior vice president Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ehsan Choudhry also extended deep condolences to the victims and sympathies to families of the injured and bereaved.

He termed the incident "reprehensible" and a "direct attack" on Pakistan-China relations, and demanded the authorities to continue their fight against terrorist organisations involved in the case.

PCJCCI said the Pakistani side should immediately make a thorough investigation of the incident, apprehend and punish the perpetrators to the full extent of the law, and take all possible measures to ensure safety of Chinese citizens in the country.