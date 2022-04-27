Villarreal can beat Liverpool, says Parejo

MADRID: Villarreal captain Dani Parejo said on Tuesday his team are convinced they can spring another surprise and beat Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals.

After knocking out Juventus in the last 16 and Bayern Munich in the quarters, Villarreal are looking to pull off another shock by defeating Liverpool, the six-time European champions and favourites for this year’s tournament.

Villarreal sit seventh in La Liga but have a knack for upsetting Europe’s biggest teams, after also prevailing against Arsenal and Manchester United to win the Europa League last year.

“We have complete confidence,” said Parejo in a press conference ahead of the first leg at Anfield on Wednesday.

“On the basis of the teams we have beaten, not only this year, but also last year in the Europa League, and now the journey we have had in this Champions League.

“We are calm and we look at the group we have — we have good individuals but our greatest strength is the team.

“Knocking out Juventus and Bayern was very important for us because it showed we can reach a level where we can compete with these teams.”