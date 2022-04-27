Govt change shouldn’t affect Board: Misbah

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricket team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes that there should not be any outside influence on Pakistan cricket.
While speaking to media here, Misbah, who resigned as head coach when Ramiz Raja took over as PCB chairman, said that PCB should be allowed to run smoothly and change in the government should not hinder its working.
Raja’s future is uncertain after Imran Khan was dismissed as Pakistan’s prime minister after losing a no-confidence vote in the national assembly.
MADRID: Villarreal captain Dani Parejo said on Tuesday his team are convinced they can spring another surprise and...
LONDON: Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s Championships to avoid “being used to...
MILAN: Giorgio Chiellini will retire from international football after Italy play Argentina at Wembley in June.The...
KARACHI: Ram Ravi’s third century in four outings took KGA Club into the semifinals of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana...
VILA-REAL: “I said ‘Where is Villarreal?’” explains Etienne Capoue, who describes it like he was scanning a...
LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp has dismissed the idea that Liverpool have a dream Champions League semi-final draw as they...
Comments