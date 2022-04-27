Govt change shouldn’t affect Board: Misbah

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricket team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes that there should not be any outside influence on Pakistan cricket.

While speaking to media here, Misbah, who resigned as head coach when Ramiz Raja took over as PCB chairman, said that PCB should be allowed to run smoothly and change in the government should not hinder its working.

Raja’s future is uncertain after Imran Khan was dismissed as Pakistan’s prime minister after losing a no-confidence vote in the national assembly.