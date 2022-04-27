Razi conducts refresher course on ISSF’s new shotgun rules

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Razi Ahmed Khan conducted a refresher course on ISSF’s new shotgun rules which will be applied at 2024 Olympics.
Razi, who is also Secretary General of National Rifle Association of Pakistan, conducted this online course for the member countries of Asian Shooting Confederation.
Razi is a member of ASC’s Technical and Judges Committee. The purpose of the course was to enlighten and prepare ASC jurors and referees for ISSF and ASC competitions that will implement the new format in all upcoming competitions, including 2024 Olympic Games.
The course was attended by 34 jurors and referees from Asia to whom Razi explained Trap and Skeet Olympic events under the new format, including Mixed Team events.
Razi also explained to them reporting times, cartridge control, and presentation as well as malfunctions during the final stages under the new format.
The course was part of ASC’s requirement from member federations to attend its learning courses since it is the best tool to elevate their knowledge and keep them up-to-date with the latest changes to the shooting sport.
