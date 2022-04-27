Mehidy out of SL Test with injury

DHAKA: Bangladesh suffered a blow ahead of next month’s Test series against Sri Lanka with off-spinner Mehidy Hasan ruled out of at least the first match with a finger injury.
Mehidy has been a regular starter for Bangladesh in Tests and is the country’s third-highest wicket-taker in the format as well as a useful lower-order batsman.
Bangladesh Cricket Board physician Manzur Hossain told AFP that the 24-year-old fractured his right little finger during a domestic match at the weekend.
“The X-ray revealed a fracture in his finger. Usually it takes around four weeks to recover so he is definitely ruled out of the first Test and is also uncertain for the second Test against Sri Lanka,” said Manzur.
The first Test is in Chittagong from May 15 to 19. The second Test will be held in Dhaka from May 23 to 27.
