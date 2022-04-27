Pakistan to meet India in Asia Cup opener

LAHORE: Pakistan will play their opening match of Asia Cup against arch-rivals India on May 23, according to the draws released by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF).

The eight-team tournament will begin on May 23 and continue till June 1 in Jakarta.

Pakistan and India are in Group A alongside Japan and Indonesia.

Pakistan will play their second game against the hosts on May 24 and the Greenshirts will face Japan on May 26.

The Group B consists of Malaysia, Korea, Oman, and Bangladesh.

The eight-team tournament will have 24 matches.