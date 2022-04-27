Afridi launches Mega Stars League

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has launched his own T10 league, Mega Stars League (MSL), which will take place in September.
Speaking at a ceremony organised in this respect, Afridi said that international cricketers will also take part in this tournament.
“Mega Star League is an entertaining league, which is scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi this year,” he said.
“The idea behind introducing this league is to financially support the ex-cricketers, athletes, and sports journalists,” Afridi added. Former captains Inzamam ul Haq, Waqar Younus, and leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed also attended the launching ceremony of Mega Stars League (MSL).
