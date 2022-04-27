IPC minister inspects upgradation work at sports complex

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari visited the sports complex here to inspect the ongoing sports development and upgradation projects in special connection with the hosting of the 14th South Asian Games.
The federal government approved a whopping Rs5 billion for the upgradation and construction of facilities for the South Asian Games.
Surprisingly, the federations and other stakeholders were kept out of the loop while deciding on the technicalities of the development projects.
Earlier on Tuesday, the minister visited the players and staff cafeteria at the Rohsan Khan Squash Complex. He also monitored the work going on in Hamidi Hall.
The IPC minister was accompanied by his ministry staff and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Asif Zaman. The minister said: “While speedy completion of work is a priority at the same time we must ensure all the work is up to the mark.” It was minister’s first visit of the complex after taking the oath.
