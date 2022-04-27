Police solve blind murder case of couple

LAKKI MARWAT: The police on Tuesday claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a couple and arrested two alleged killers during a raid in Naurang town.

Last Tuesday night, unidentified armed men had opened fire on the inmates of a house in Nar Sultan Mehmood village, killing Faridullah, 35, and his wife Shazia Bibi, and injuring his 11- year-old son Sufyan.

The area police began an investigation into the double murder case after registration of a case against unidentified killers on the complaint of Naveed Khan, brother of the deceased Faridullah.

Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak Police Station SHO Javed Khan told journalists that the police took up the couple murder as a challenge and investigated the incident from different angles. He said that the police investigators used modern technology and scientific equipment to trace the killers.