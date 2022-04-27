Govt announces four holidays for Eidul-Fitr

LAKKI MARWAT: The police on Tuesday claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a couple and arrested two alleged...
MARDAN: Mayor Mardan Himayatullah Mayar has been at loggerheads with the ministers and lawmakers of ruling party...
QUETTA: The Balochistan Food Authority has continued its crackdown on the provision of substandard food even in the...
LAHORE: The additional district and sessions court on Tuesday acquitted former chief of Federal Investigation Agency ...
ISLAMABAD PTI Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Information Secretary Farrukh Habib criticised the...
In one trip, as many as 44 people accompanied Imran Khan
Comments