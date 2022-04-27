 
Govt announces four holidays for Eidul-Fitr

By ONLINE
April 27, 2022

ISLAMABAD: According to a Prime Minister's Office notification, the government has announced four-day holiday on the occasion of Eidul-Fitr. The holidays will be observed from 2nd May (Monday) to 5th May (Thursday).

