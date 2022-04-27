Two soldiers martyred in S Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday. Terrorists fired upon Security Forces in Sararogha, South Waziristan District. Troops initiated a prompt response. However, during intense exchange of fire, two soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. They include Lance Naik Umar Ali Khan (age 26 years, resident of Bannu) and Sepoy Muhammad Siraj ud Din (age 23 years, resident of DI Khan). Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR said.