Two soldiers martyred in S Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday. Terrorists fired upon Security Forces in Sararogha, South Waziristan District. Troops initiated a prompt response. However, during intense exchange of fire, two soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. They include Lance Naik Umar Ali Khan (age 26 years, resident of Bannu) and Sepoy Muhammad Siraj ud Din (age 23 years, resident of DI Khan). Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR said.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s premier Shehbaz Sharif and tech giant-cum-philanthropist Bill Gates reaffirmed the commitment...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he had decided...
KHAR: Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a local leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl in Tani Badan Chowk in...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday hinted at carrying out delimitations afresh in January next...
Islamabad : Islamabad police have arrested seven outlaws including three dacoits from different areas of the city and...
ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday said Pakistan valued its relations with the...
Comments