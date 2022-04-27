Imran hints at legal battle to oust govt

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he had decided to fight a legal battle in courts besides staging street agitation against the “imported government.”

Speaking at an event arranged by the Insaf Lawyers Forum of his party, he said, “The party needs the support of its lawyers wing to oust the imported government.” Criticising the Supreme Court Bar Association for its stance in the wake of the dissolution of National Assembly after a controversial ruling of former deputy speaker Qasim Suri, he alleged the president of the association had played the role of a worker of a particular party instead of standing for justice and truth.

He said the PTI had decided in principle to run a full-fledged movement and use every available option against the federal government besides holding public gatherings. “That is why we will reorganise and mobilise local organisations of the PTI and the lawyers forum. Today's event is a part of the strategy," he elaborated.

He said that the Insaf Lawyers Forum would launch an effective movement that would refresh the memory of the lawyers movement launched against Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf. He flayed the chief election commissioner (CEC) for his “partial role,” saying he had ignored charges of prohibited funding against other political parties and only targeted the PTI. “We have no trust in the CEC. He should resign as he is playing the role of an agent of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz,” he alleged. He said the PTI had not committed irregularities in receiving funds and accused the other two mainstream parties of receiving illegal funds.

Earlier, speaking at a gathering of party lawmakers, Imran Khan said that he would soon announce a long march to Islamabad and asked the party workers to start preparation for it. “This is a movement for making the country independent in the real sense. It is a defining moment for the people to prove that they will not accept an imported government,” he added.

He claimed that 60pc of the cabinet members were on bail and had come from abroad to plunder national wealth. "They will flee the country after committing corruption. We want to make it clear that Pakistan is a sovereign state and not a puppet state. We will not bow to anyone," he added He claimed that the country was prospering during his government but the enemy hatched a conspiracy and toppled his government.