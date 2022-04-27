JUIF leader shot dead in Bajaur

KHAR: Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a local leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl in Tani Badan Chowk in Mamond on Tuesday. JUIF leader Mufti Bashir Muhammad Jan, who was also a candidate for the National Assembly seat was sprayed with bullets in Tani Badan Chowk by unknown bike riders, killing him on the spot.

Mufti Bashir Muhammad Jan was a best orator and always played a leading role in jirgas and settling disputes among people. He was the fourth JUIF activist, who was shot dead by unknown target killers.

Earlier, former candidate for the provincial assembly Mufti Sultan Muhammad, former candidate for the general councillor Qari Ilyas and teacher Mufti Shafiullah had been target-killed by unknown assailants. Around a dozen prominent Ulema had been target-killed during the last one decade.