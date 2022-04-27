Elections not before May 2023, hints ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday hinted at carrying out delimitations afresh in January next year, as those being conducted presently will become irrelevant in view of the seventh census beginning from Aug 1, 2022.

It means the ECP cannot hold general elections before May 2023, citing a census-related setback. The ECP's statement comes after ousted PTI Chairman Imran Khan demanded early elections and vowed to remain on the streets till polls are held, while the incumbent government also remains unsure about its time in office.

The commission observed this during its weekly meeting held here at the Election Commission Secretariat with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair. The meeting was informed that the commission had received a letter dated April 18, 2022, from the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Pakistan Beaver of Statistics, under which the Seventh Population and Housing Census would begin on Aug 1, 2022, and the results would be provided to it (commission) on Dec 31, 2022.

“If so, the delimitation that the commission is currently conducting on the basis of 2017 census will be irrelevant and it will be bound by the constitution to start new delimitations from Jan 1, 2023, for which a period of at least four months is required,” the meeting noted.

Similarly, electoral rolls will have to be revised, as statistical block codes are added and their boundaries are changed in the new census. A statement issued after the meeting said the commission is a constitutional body which is discharging its constitutional and legal responsibilities with complete impartiality and will continue to do so in the best interests of the country and without any pressure or persuasion.

It explained that against the 20 members of the National Assembly, the Speaker of the National Assembly had sent declarations under Article 63 (A) on April 14, 2022, to the Chief Election Commissioner. The hearing in the election commission will be held on April 28 in this connection.

Likewise, against the 26 members of the Provincial Assembly, the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly had sent declarations under Article 63 (A) on April 20, 2022, to the Chief Election Commissioner: Notices have been issued to all these members for May 6, 2022, for hearing the parties concerned.

In addition, notices have also been issued to the political party concerned for these dates. It is clarified that under Article 63 (A), the election commission has the power to decide on declarations within 30 days of receipt.

The commission noted that the irresponsible statements being made by some quarters regarding the delay in the hearing of the foreign funding case are strongly denied. The scrutiny committee is working on the petitions received by the commission regarding foreign funding of the PTI, PPPP, PPP and PMLN.

The scrutiny committee had submitted the report of the funding case related to the PTI to the commission in December, which was fixed for a formal hearing before the commission, which is now in the final stages.

Respondent's arguments are continuing. In this connection, the commission has fixed April 29, 2022, for the hearing of the final arguments of the PTI counsel. Similarly, for scrutiny of the PPP, PPPP and PMLN cases, the committee has fixed May 9, 2022, and required record from the parties. In this regard, the commission has sought a report from the chairman of the scrutiny committee for April 28, 2022, regarding proceedings of these cases. Delays in the hearing and processing of all foreign funding cases have been caused by the parties for various reasons and not by the election commission.