7 outlaws held

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan,...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s premier Shehbaz Sharif and tech giant-cum-philanthropist Bill Gates reaffirmed the commitment...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he had decided...
KHAR: Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a local leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl in Tani Badan Chowk in...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday hinted at carrying out delimitations afresh in January next...
ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday said Pakistan valued its relations with the...
