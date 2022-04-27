 
Wednesday April 27, 2022
US chargé d’affaires call on Hina Rabbani

By APP
April 27, 2022

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday said Pakistan valued its relations with the United States based on mutual respect, trust and equality. She expressed these views in a meeting with US Chargé d affaires Angela Aggeler who called on her here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The state minister said Pakistan wanted to strengthen its relations with the US in diverse fields.

