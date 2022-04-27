38pc people trust new govt’s ability to address national issues

ISLAMABAD: Over 70pc of Pakistanis say inflation and their failure to meet their expenses is the biggest issue of Pakistan.
According to a survey conducted by Pulse Consultant, 44pc of people termed unemployment and 42pc corruption the country’s major problems. When asked if the new government, led by Shehbaz Sharif, can solve the national problems, 38pc of Pakistanis trusted the capabilities of the new government. However, when asked if the current government would be able to address inflation and the country’s economic problems, 54pc of people called it the hardest task. Over 51pc of people also appeared to be optimistic about a new election in the next four to six months.
Over 44pc said unemployment was the biggest national issue, while 42pc said it was unemployment, 16pc termed power loadshedding, 14pc gas loadshedding, 10pc water shortages, 10pc obscenity, 9pc PTI resignations, 8pc the alleged US letter written to Imran Khan, 6pc no-confidence motion, 5pc Kashmir issue, 4pc coronavirus and 3pc Pak-India tension. More than 1800 people participated from across the country in the survey, which was conducted between April 12 and April 16, 2022.
RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan,...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s premier Shehbaz Sharif and tech giant-cum-philanthropist Bill Gates reaffirmed the commitment...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he had decided...
KHAR: Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a local leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl in Tani Badan Chowk in...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday hinted at carrying out delimitations afresh in January next...
Islamabad : Islamabad police have arrested seven outlaws including three dacoits from different areas of the city and...
Comments