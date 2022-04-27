38pc people trust new govt’s ability to address national issues

ISLAMABAD: Over 70pc of Pakistanis say inflation and their failure to meet their expenses is the biggest issue of Pakistan.

According to a survey conducted by Pulse Consultant, 44pc of people termed unemployment and 42pc corruption the country’s major problems. When asked if the new government, led by Shehbaz Sharif, can solve the national problems, 38pc of Pakistanis trusted the capabilities of the new government. However, when asked if the current government would be able to address inflation and the country’s economic problems, 54pc of people called it the hardest task. Over 51pc of people also appeared to be optimistic about a new election in the next four to six months.

Over 44pc said unemployment was the biggest national issue, while 42pc said it was unemployment, 16pc termed power loadshedding, 14pc gas loadshedding, 10pc water shortages, 10pc obscenity, 9pc PTI resignations, 8pc the alleged US letter written to Imran Khan, 6pc no-confidence motion, 5pc Kashmir issue, 4pc coronavirus and 3pc Pak-India tension. More than 1800 people participated from across the country in the survey, which was conducted between April 12 and April 16, 2022.