ECP rejects PTI candidate’s plea

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday dismissed the application of Haji Sultan Muhammad of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for re-polling and recounting at one calling station of Drosh tehsil in Lower Chitral.
Haji Sultan Muhammad had filed an application with the ECP questioning the notification of Shahzada Khalid Parvez as Drosh Tehsil chairman.
After hearing counsels for both parties, the ECP dismissed Haji Sultan’s application and declared the notification of Shahzada Khalid Parvez as Tehsil Chairman Drosh is valid.
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department Secretary Daud Khan on Tuesday assured full support to...
TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial president and Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam on Tuesday said...
PESHAWAR: A big search operation was conducted on Tuesday in different villages within the limits of the Badaber...
KHAR: The police have launched a massive crackdown on the traffic violators, including underage drivers and drivers...
PESHAWAR: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov on Tuesday said his country was keen to strengthen trade and...
PESHAWAR: The activists of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Tuesday staged rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the...
Comments