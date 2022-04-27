ECP rejects PTI candidate’s plea

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday dismissed the application of Haji Sultan Muhammad of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for re-polling and recounting at one calling station of Drosh tehsil in Lower Chitral.

Haji Sultan Muhammad had filed an application with the ECP questioning the notification of Shahzada Khalid Parvez as Drosh Tehsil chairman.

After hearing counsels for both parties, the ECP dismissed Haji Sultan’s application and declared the notification of Shahzada Khalid Parvez as Tehsil Chairman Drosh is valid.