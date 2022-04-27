Drive launched against traffic violators in Bajaur

KHAR: The police have launched a massive crackdown on the traffic violators, including underage drivers and drivers having no valid licence and not wearing helmets.
A number of vehicles and motorcycles were impounded in the jurisdiction of various police stations while the violators were put in prison for violation of traffic rules.
Leading the drive, District Police Officer Abdul Samad said that they were compelled to launch the campauign as people were not caring for the rules that always led to fatal road accidents. He said that everyday precious lives were lost in road mishaps due to violation of traffic rules.
The official said that strict action would be taken against the traffic violators in the district. He urged the parents to keep a vigil on their underage children and they should not be given vehicles or motorcycles.
