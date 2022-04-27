Azerbaijan keen to boost economic ties with Pakistan: envoy

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov on Tuesday said his country was keen to strengthen trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan.

Speaking at a meeting at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, he invited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen to make investment in potential sectors in Azerbaijan.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad chaired the meeting. Khazar Farhadov said that his country was enjoying cordial relations with Pakistan. “Azerbaijan is giving much importance to enhance economic and trade cooperation with Pakistan,” he added.

The envoy informed that a number of working groups had been formed between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, which were working efficiently to remove hurdles and problems.

He said his country was a lucrative destination for foreign investors and invited the KP potential entrepreneurs to make investments in important sectors in Azerbaijan.

The diplomat thanked Pakistan for supporting Azerbaijan in the Armenia conflict. Hasnain Khurshid, while speaking on the occasion, emphasized the need for further enhancement of bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that it was imperative that joint initiatives and ventures should be launched to give further boost to the present trade between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The SCCI said that vast opportunities were available for foreign investors to make investment in potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, like oil, gas, mine, minerals, hydel power generation, furniture, handicrafts, precious and semi-precious stone, etc.

“KP is a safe and attractive province for investment and business. All the local and international investors can invest here without fear,” he added. The SCCI chief invited the Azari investors to make investment in all those afore-mentioned potential sectors in KP.

Earlier, in the meeting, the participants pointed out a number of problems and issues that were hampering trade between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and gave a number of suggestions for their amicable resolution.