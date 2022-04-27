PTI stages rally against ECP in KP

PESHAWAR: The activists of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday staged rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the Election Commission of Pakistan and to demand early general elections.

Led by Zahir Shah Toru, the PTI activists gathered outside the ECP in Peshawar. Carrying banners and placards, the protesters were chanting slogans against the chief election commissioner and termed him as biased. They asked the ECP chief to quit to pave the way for a fair and free election in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI activists said that they were staging the protest on the call of party chief Imran Khan.

“We are being pushed to the wall. We will not accept this imported government and fresh elections are the only solution to the prevailing crisis in the country,” said Toru.

The speakers said a popular government was removed under a conspiracy which was not acceptable to the people.

“The people are united and we will not accept any foreign interference in our internal politics,” said another PTI leader and claimed that the PTI government had put the economy on the right track.

The PTI leaders also demanded the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis. “We will not accept any decision to deprive the overseas Pakistanis of their right to vote,” said a PTI leader.

The PTI leaders also staged rallies in all other districts of the province against the ECP.