Shopkeepers arrested for overcharging

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Tuesday arrested 78 shopkeepers in various parts of the provincial capital for overcharging.

The officials visited bazaars in various parts of the metropolis and found 78 shopkeepers charging the customers more than the official rate lists.

These shopkeepers were arrested and cases were registered against them. The arrested persons included two persons who were selling meat and meatballs in the packaging of a famous brand. The godown was also sealed for unhygienic conditions.