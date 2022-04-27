Shopkeepers arrested for overcharging

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Tuesday arrested 78 shopkeepers in various parts of the provincial capital for overcharging.
The officials visited bazaars in various parts of the metropolis and found 78 shopkeepers charging the customers more than the official rate lists.
These shopkeepers were arrested and cases were registered against them. The arrested persons included two persons who were selling meat and meatballs in the packaging of a famous brand. The godown was also sealed for unhygienic conditions.
PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday dismissed the application of Haji Sultan Muhammad of Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department Secretary Daud Khan on Tuesday assured full support to...
TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial president and Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam on Tuesday said...
PESHAWAR: A big search operation was conducted on Tuesday in different villages within the limits of the Badaber...
KHAR: The police have launched a massive crackdown on the traffic violators, including underage drivers and drivers...
PESHAWAR: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov on Tuesday said his country was keen to strengthen trade and...
Comments