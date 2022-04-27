JUIF worker wants Noor Alam’s sacrifices acknowledged

PESHAWAR: A former councilor Abdul Mateen Khan has asked Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman to give some responsibilities to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident MNA Noor Alam Khan in the new government.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said the JUIF supporters in Peshawar had staged a demonstration in support of Noor Alam Khan when his own party’s activists had gathered him outside his residence. He said the JUIF should not forget the sacrifices of Noor Alam Khan, also helped oust the PTI government from power.

He said Noor Alam Khan should be given some important responsibilities in Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet so that he could work for the welfare and prosperity of his people and area.

Abdul Mateen Khan, an active supporter of JUIF, appreciated the role of Noor Alam Khan and dispelled the impression that he received money for supporting the opposition’s vote of no-confidence against the ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

He said Noor Alam had always raised voice for the oppressed people and in every government.

He recalled that Noor Alam Khan had been raising voice for the people in the previous government when he was elected on the ticket of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Ignoring his personal interests, he said Noor Alam had opposed his party’s policies in the past and he did so in the PTI government led by Imran Khan.

Noor Alam, he said, had clarified his position and he had not obtained any financial benefits from anyone. He said Noor Alam would follow the same policies if the sitting government of Shehbaz Sharif did not take practical steps for the solution of problems faced by the people.