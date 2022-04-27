Islamabad : To make the festival more colourful, the women completed the purchase of bangles, henna, and jewellery from various stalls set up in different markets of the federal capital.

Talking to APP, Nazia Pervez, a young girl, said that there is no Eid without bangles, henna, and jewellery as these are the most essential items to add colour to a happy occasion.

Eid is to be celebrated by Muslims as a very precious gift from Allah for them to enjoy with their families and children.

Offering a range of accessories, including glass and metal bangles, other jewellery, and henna, almost all stalls offered seating for customers.