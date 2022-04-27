No way left for protesters to enter Red Zone

Islamabad : The most sensitive region of the federal capital ‘Red Zone’ was completely protected stringently by deploying a heavy contingent of police and other law enforcement agencies including the Anti-Riot Unit (ARU), Counter-Terrorist Department (CTD), and Rangers following the call from the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf to stage a protest demonstration in front of the head office of the Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday.

Zonal heads of the police (SPs) were responsible to handle the deployments at their relevant point including Margalla Road, Serena Chowk, and Express Chowk.

The Red Zone was completely containerised to separate the sensitive region from the city and the barbed wires were placed around the edifice of ECP to ensure fool-proof protection.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday, April 24, gave a call to its workers to stage a protest outside Election Commission offices across the country on April 26 (Tuesday) against to what the party called biased attitude of the chief election commissioner (CEC).

The PTI leader harshly censured the Chief Election Commissioner said that he has reached the extreme in terms of partiality and dishonesty.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in this regard, wrote a letter to the Interior Ministry for providing security following the proclamation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) protest in front of Election Commission offices across the country, sources said.

IG Islamabad, under the direction of the Interior Ministry, met the concerned officials of the Election Commission at the Central Secretariat of the Election Commission and discussed the security requirements as well as arrangements.

The ECP directed the police chief of Islamabad to make infallible security arrangements keeping in view the protest demonstration. The IGP Islamabad assured that PTI rallies would not be allowed to enter the Red Zone.

All entry points were barricaded and barbed, however, the only entrance to enter the premises of Red Zone was through Margalla Road.

The instructions have been issued to Home Minister Punjab to ensure the security of ECP offices. ECP also wrote letters to the provincial governments to ensure the security of provincial and district offices.

A meeting was held in the ECP regarding the security of the Provincial and District offices of EC in view of possible protests of PTI in front of its offices. Federal Interior Ministry officials also attended the meeting.

SSP (Operations) Faisal Kamran, when contacted by this correspondent, said that the police command is satisfied with the police efficiency in providing comprehensive security to evade any untoward incident. Responding to a question regarding the police strategy to keep away the protesting people from the Red Zone to stage Dharna, he said that the police would follow the government policy to avert the PTI Dharna.