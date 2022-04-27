7 outlaws including dacoit gang held

Islamabad : Islamabad police have arrested seven outlaws including three dacoits from different areas of the city and recovered looted cash and weapons from their possession.

According to a news release, SP (City) Kamran Amir Khan constituted police team to trace a robbery incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu Police Station.

The police team under the supervision of SDPO (Bhara Kahu) Hakim Khan, headed by SHO Shoukat Abbasi with other officials arrested three members of dacoits’ gang identified as Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Sehrooz, and Usama Naseem.

The accused have been sent to jail for identification parade.

Likewise, a Tarnol police team headed by SHO (Tarnol) Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar with other officials arrested four accused during a snap checking at Fatah-e-Jang Road near Nogazi Darbar, and recovered four pistols with ammunition from their possession.

The accused were identified as Farhad Khan, Syed Abdul Rehman, Asad Sajjad and Hikmat Khan and sent to police station for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Sabzi Mandi Police have arrested two snatchers during checking at Sabeen Baba Darbar and recovered valuables from their possession.

During checking, a suspicious motorcyclist were signalled to stop, riding by two young boy and recovered one pistol, a dagger from their possession, said a news release.

During the preliminary investigation the accused have confessed dozens of snatching incidents at IJP Road, Chungi No. 26, Faizabad and Sabzi Mandi jurisdiction.