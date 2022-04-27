Appeal for treatment

Rawalpindi: Muhammad Ibrahim, an 11-year old boy suffering from blood cancer is under treatment at cancer ward of CMH, Rawalpindi, says a press release.
The child’s father Adeel Mughal has appealed to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Qamar Javeed Bajwa, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and philanthropists to get his son treated at government expenses and provide him financial assistance. The child’s father Adeel can be contacted on 0314-5183010.
