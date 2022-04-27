Profiteers fined for overcharging

Islamabad: The special teams headed by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday imposed fines of over Rs40,000 on shopkeepers for overcharging customers.

The shopkeepers of various markets were fined during surprise raids conducted by magistrates, and assistant commissioners, the ICT admin spokesman said.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon said the administration was ensuring strict adherence to the rate list of food items in markets during Ramazan to clamp down on profiteering.

He said stern action was being taken against profiteers in the city, heavy fines were imposed on the offenders on the spot for overcharging. He said daily price-checking would continue unabated in the holy month.

As per details, the authorities sealed five (5) shops and arrested 12 vendors after inspecting some 628 shops across the city.

AC secretariat visited dairy, chicken, milk shops, general stores, bakeries, and fruit/vegetable shops for quality, general cleanliness, expired items, and adherence to notified prices & display of DC rate list of essential commodities.

Three (3) shopkeepers were arrested for non-displaying the rate list and overcharging while others found in violation were fined and warned as per law.